Weekend Wreck Claims the Lives of Two Lafayette County Residents

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the lives of two local people this weekend.

Officers responded at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday to Highway 7 near the Serenity Funeral Home for a multiple-vehicle wreck.

Three vehicles were involved. The driver and a passenger of a Honda Civic, Maggie L. Keller, 40, of Oxford and Tyrone L. Jones, 42, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma had life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. The driver is currently in the ICU at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

The driver and occupant of the third vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, declined medical treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

“Chief Jeff McCutchen and the Oxford Police Department send their thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of Maggie Keller and Tyrone Jones,” stated a press release by OPD Monday morning.

