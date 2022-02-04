National Rodeo Coming to Lafayette County Arena

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

A professional rodeo is coming to the Lafayette County Multipurpose Arena this month.

The Lafayette County Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, presented by MaxxSouth, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The rodeo will include professional cowboys and cowgirls from all over competing for a world championship race.

Events will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, ladies barrel racing and bull riding.

“We don’t make any guarantees on entries but there is a lot of buzz about Oxford,” said Jade Kitair, marketing for ProRodeos Inc. and Rodeo Media. “We will for sure have contestants in the top 20 in the world standings.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 3 to 12 years old. Children under 3 are free. All tickets are general admission.

Wayne Andrews, director of Yoknapatawpha Arts Council who manages the arena, said finding a partner that can produce a large-scale event is “huge” for Lafayette County.

“While there is a challenge in bringing large programs during the ongoing environment, we have the ability to offer outdoor events,” he said. “Even though the building is enclosed, the large barn doors that will be open to load in livestock, the high ceilings and fans moving air from outside make it as close as possible to offer an outdoor experience. We think this will be the start of relaunching the venue with more national attractions.”

Tickets can be purchased online or at the doors.