YAC Student Art Show to Highlight Children’s Work

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com.

If your child loves to paint, whether they are 5 or 17 years old, their masterpieces can be a part of the upcoming 2022 Student Art Show.

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s Student Art Show will be held in March and April and is open to all students in pre-K through the 12th grade in the Oxford and Lafayette County school district including those students who are homeschooled.

Artwork can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Powerhouse.

Art must be ready to hang with a sturdy hanger and must include two labels that are included in the application available online.

Artwork can be entered by teachers or parents and each child can submit one piece of art.

The art work will be on display at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center from March 10 through May 6.

The artwork will be judged based on age categories and winners will be announced on April 25.

There is no cost to enter the Art Show and ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to the winning entries.

Wayne Andrew, director of YAC, said children often learn how to express themselves through art.

“You can paint, draw and write whether you are 10 years old or 100,” he said. “Sharing how you see, experience and feel builds communication skills, creates empathy for others and opens us to understand how others experience the world.”