Ole Miss Duo of Dunhurst and Gonzalez Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Ole Miss’ catcher and shortstop Hayden Dunhurst and Jacob Gonzalez have been named named to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List by USA Baseball.

Tapped as a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball, Dunhurst became the second Rebel ever to win an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award. A native of Carriere, Mississippi, the Rebel backstop was named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award after starting 65 games, 59 behind the plate. In addition to a second team all-conference nod, Dunhurst also received All-Newcomer and All-Defensive Team recognition from the SEC.



Dunhurst batted .280 for the season, racking up 11 doubles, a pair of triples and seven home runs, posting 43 RBIs with 40 runs scored. One of the most feared arms behind the dish in the country, The junior threw out six runners on the year, registering a .996 fielding percentage with just three errors.



On the shortlist for the nation’s premier shortstop, Gonzalez adds this honor to a host of preseason All-American nods reeled in this season. The sophomore became the second player in Ole Miss history to be named an All-American as a freshman, earning the distinction from both the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and D1Baseball, Gonzalez led the Rebels in batting average (.355), runs scored (73) and hits (93) in 2021.



The California native started at shortstop in every game for the Rebels, setting single-season freshman school records in games played (67), runs scored, RBI (55), total bases (147), and walks (38). Ranking fifth and sixth in the nation, respectively, in runs scored and hits, Gonzalez was college baseball’s leader in both categories among true freshmen.



Dunhurst, Gonzalez and the Rebels will make their long awaited return to Swayze Field this weekend, opening up the 2022 season with a three-game series against Charleston Southern Friday through Sunday. All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network +.



