Shadrachs Coffee to Open on West Jackson

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Planning Commission approved two special exceptions and one variance Monday to allow a new coffee shop to open on West Jackson Avenue.

Shadrachs Oxford will be the next franchise location for the Jonesboro, Arkansas-based company that started in 2004. Shadrachs has more than a half-dozen locations, mostly in Arkansas, but they have expanded into Memphis and now, Oxford.

The coffee shop will be located in the Highland Square shopping center on West Jackson Avenue and will be owned by Josh White and Brad Akins.

Along with their coffee made from 100 percent Arabica beans, Shadrachs also offers smoothies, teas, ice cream shakes, and Italian sodas.

Shadrachs also offers “fuel for the soul.” Customers can leave prayer requests on the Shadrachs website and employees who wish to participate meet weekly to pray.

The Commission unanimously approved the special exception to allow for a drive-thru in a Traditional Neighborhood Businesses zone, a height variance and a front-yard build-to-line variance.

The City Planning staff recommend approving the requests; however, they add a few conditions, including requiring the developers to use some design features to tie into the other buildings in the shopping center, and to make any necessary changes to accommodate the stacking of cars in the drive-thru as needed.

White told the commission he is open to working with city planners on the design of the building.