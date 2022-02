By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 5 Ole Miss baseball takes the first steps toward making it to Omaha on Friday as they play host to Charleston Southern for a three-game series tilt at Swayze.

On Thursday, Ole Miss baseball released every player’s walk up music on Twitter for fans.

Time to plug in the aux.



🎶: https://t.co/orr1VFfFWO pic.twitter.com/2sSv0pzkea — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 17, 2022

Ole Miss and Charleston Southern will step between the chalk lines at 4 p.m. for the season opener that can be seen on SEC Network+.