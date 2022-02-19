No. 5 Ole Miss Takes Series from CSU

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 5 Ole Miss has a huge offensive day at the plate to take the series from Charleston Southern on Saturday by a score of 11-1 in seven innings.

Ole Miss’ (2-0) offense sent the baseball flying all over the yard with doubles and two home runs. Hayden Leatherwood and Tim Elko both sent the ball screaming out of Swayze.

The Rebels had a huge second inning at the dish with four runs scored that was capped off by a two-run shot by Hayden Leatherwood.

Senior left-handed transfer John Gaddis made his debut on the mound. His first two frames allowed two walks, but no runs allowed until the fourth.

In back-to-back days, the Rebels offense hung two or more runs in the second through the fourth. Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier got aboard on an error by the pitcher and then came into score Hayden Dunhurst.

Ole Miss’ captain Elko smashed his second home run of the season to the fans in left field.

Elko finished the day going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run.

Coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen in the fifth and brought in Riley Maddox. Maddox tossed two innings allowed a hit and struck out three batters.

Gaddis (1-0) worked four innings surrendered a run allowed three hits. He struck out three sluggers and walked two on the day.

Ole Miss will look to go for the sweep on Sunday over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+.