Ole Miss Baseball Climbs to No. 3 in D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team climbed up two spots in the latest D1Baseball Poll on Monday after sweeping the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Swayze Field on opening weekend.

Ole Miss (3-0) lands at No. 3 in the nation. The Rebels opened the 2022 season at No. 5.

Fans came out to Swayze to watch Ole Miss play with strong attendance with a total of 32,888, which is the third largest weekend total ever. On opening day, 11,146 was the second largest opening day crowd, and on Saturday 11,621 watched the game, which was the eighth largest ever.

The Rebels outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 over the weekend, with two 10-run rule games on Saturday (11-1) and Sunday (12-2). Ole Miss belted five home runs off the bats of Tim Elko (2), Kevin Graham, Kemp Alderman and Hayden Leatherwood.

Ole Miss finished the weekend with a .297 batting average.

Ole Miss joins seven other SEC teams in this weeks Top 25 Poll: Arkansas (2), Ole Miss (3), Vanderbilt (5), Mississippi State (7), LSU (8), Florida (15) Georgia (16), Tennessee (18).

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as the host Arkansas State. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.