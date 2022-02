With thunderstorms forecast in the Oxford area on Tuesday, Ole Miss’ midweek matchup with Arkansas State has been postponed until 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Ole Miss (3-0) opened the 2022 season by sweeping Charleston Southern at Swayze Field.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT, the 113th meeting between the Rebels and Red Wolves will wait an extra day, with the game scheduled to stream live on SEC Network +.

Staff Report