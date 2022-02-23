No. 3 Ole Miss Baseball Defeats Arkansas State, 15-5

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

A huge seven-run fourth inning by No.3 Ole Miss’ offense propelled them to a 15-5 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Wednesday that was called in the fifth inning due to rain.

“(This season) has been a really good start,” coach Mike Bianco said. “Today a tough day to play baseball and to score runs, we were able to do it somewhat easy. Our guys had some really good at-bats.”

Ole Miss (4-0) belted back-to-back home runs off the bats of Kevin Graham and Hayden Leatherwood in the fourth.

Graham finished the day going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and seven RBIs. He has now gone yard in back-to-back games.

“Baseball is a funny game and I wasn’t seeing the ball great the first two days,” Graham said. “Nothing really felt that off. It’s just important to go in there and compete for every at-bat. Feel like you are 10-for-10 instead of 0-for-10 you are going to have success.”

The Rebels starter Jack Washburn allowed Arkansas State to get on the board first with two runs. The Red Wolves plated the runs on a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly.

“A tough first inning,” Bianco said. “Jack is a confident guy and hung in there. He got a couple of zero’s after the first which allowed us to get some runs. Proud of him for that.”

Washburn settled in and did not allow another run in his three-plus innings as he picked up the win. He surrendered two runs (one earned), on two hits, retired four by strikeout and allowed four walks in his outing.

Arkansas State (0-4) got a home run off the bat of Ben Klutts in the fifth inning.

“When (Arkansas State) scored we were able to answer back in both of those innings,” Bianco said.

Bianco turned to Dylan DeLucia and Cole Baker to finish the game. DeLucia worked 1.2 innings allowing three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Baker tossed 0.1 before the game was called with a strikeout.

Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field on Friday to open a three-game weekend slate against the VCU Rams. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be viewed on SEC Network +.