No. 3 Ole Miss Defeats VCU 14-3 on Sunday

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 3 Ole Miss’ offense propelled them to a 14-3 victory over VCU on Sunday. The Rebels continued to add to their home run totals with three additional on the day. Freshman Tywone Malone capped them off with a two-run walk-off shot to end the game.

The Rebels and the Rams were only able to take the diamond on Saturday due to rain in the Oxford area.

Ole Miss (6-0) broke the game open in the third inning with a four-run frame. Kevin Graham led the inning off with a double followed by Justin Bench who singled, TJ McCants drew a walk. The Rebel’s DH Kemp Alderman drove in Graham and Bench. Two sluggers later Peyton Chatagnier delivered an RBI triple to left.

VCU (2-4) jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage over the Rebels after back-to-back errors in the first inning.

Ole Miss’ starter Drew McDaniel got through the frame and cruised over the next two innings.

“Proud of the way he handled (the first),” head coach Mike Bianco said. “Pitched well after that and put some zero’s up.”

Chatagnier finished the game going 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI. His teammate Bench went 3-for-4 at the dish with two runs scored.

Along with Malone belting his first career home run Tim Elko delivered his third and Jacob Gonzalez hit a home run.

“Nice watching (Jacob) get one out early,” Bianco said.

McDaniel (2-0) worked three innings allowed three runs (one earned) while striking out three and giving up three walks to pick up the win.

Bianco brought in John Gaddis out of the bullpen in the fourth inning. He tossed three innings with no runs gave up a hit and struck a batter.

In the seventh, Brandon Johnson made his first appearance of the season. He faced four Ram batters with a strikeout.

Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field on Tuesday to open a two-game midweek tilt against Louisiana-Monroe. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.