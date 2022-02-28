Ole Miss Jumps to No. 2 in Nation in D1Baseball’s Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

Ole Miss baseball climbs one spot to No. 2 in the nation in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll on Monday.

Ole Miss (6-0) came into the weekend against the VCU Rams as the No. 3 team in the country. The Rebels swept the two game series after Saturday’s game was canceled due to rain.

The Rebels defeated the Rams 10-4 (Friday) and 14-3 in seven innings on Sunday. Ole Miss finished last week 3-0 after 10-run ruling Arkansas State on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first six games of the 2022 season, Ole Miss has played a run ruled contest in all but two games. The season opener against Charleston Southern (9-3) and the series opener against VCU.

This season, the baseball has been flying out of Swayze Field with the potent Rebel offense. As a team Ole Miss has 11 home runs thus far. Senior captain Tim Elko is tied with Kevin Graham for three home runs each. Hayden Leatherwood has two on the season while Jacob Gonzalez, Kemp Alderman and Tywone Malone each have one.

This week, Ole Miss joins seven other teams from the SEC in this weeks poll. Ole Miss (2), Arkansas (3), Vanderbilt (5), LSU (7), Mississippi State (9), Florida (14), Georgia (15), Tennessee (17).

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday to begin a two-game home stand against Louisiana-Monroe. The first pitch is set for 4 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network +.