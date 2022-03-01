No. 2 Ole Miss Plays Host to ULM at Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 2 Ole Miss baseball team plays host to Louisiana-Monroe in a midweek two-game series tilt at Swayze Field. The first pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (6-0) is coming off of a two series when over the VCU Rams over the weekend. Saturday’s contest was canceled due to weather in the area. On Sunday, Freshman Tywonne Malone delivered his first career home run in walk-off fashion.

The Rebels are one of 17 undefeated teams remaining in the nation, one of four in the SEC and the only in the SEC West.

Despite only playing 42 offensive frames so far this season, Ole Miss has racked up 71 runs, good for 1.69 per inning. Of the 42 innings so far this season, Ole Miss has scored in 28 of them, including multiple runs 20 times.

ULM rolls into town 1-4 overall record on the young season. The Warhawks defeated Southern Illinois in the season opener and over the weekend lost the series to the Missouri Tigers.

ULM is led at the dish by senior Ryan Cupit with a .333 batting average.

The probable starters for Tuesday’s game will showcase the right-handed arm of Henry Shuffler for the Warhawks. Coach Mike Bianco will give the ball to true freshman Hunter Elliott for the Rebels.

The Rebels have won each of the last 10 meetings with ULM, including six-straight wins in Oxford.