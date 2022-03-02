No. 2 Ole Miss Swept ULM

Tim Elko walked up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with the bases loaded for Ole Miss, and the sentiment was likely a grand slam moment for the team captain. But ULM reliever Wyatt Blalock walked Elko, and the job to send one out of the park was in the hands of his veteran teammate Kevin Graham .



The senior delivered.



Graham’s bomb over the left center wall gave Ole Miss a six-run lead on its way to an 11-1 win in a run-ruled, seven-inning game at Swayze Field.



Move ahead just an inning later to the bottom of the sixth and Elko is up again with the bases loaded. This time things were different. The veteran Rebel sent a no-doubter over the batter’s eye in the deepest part of center field off ULM reliever Chase DeJean.



At that point Ole Miss (8-0) led by 10 runs. The outcome was arguably no longer in doubt.



Wednesday’s game against ULM (1-6) was scoreless through three innings. Just as they’d done the night before in a 10-2 Ole Miss win, it was the Warhawks who got on the scoreboard first with a run in the fourth.



But the Rebels answered in the bottom of the fourth to tie things at 1-1 on an Elko groundout to short, which got Jacob Gonzalez home after the sophomore had tripled to the right field corner.



After a scoreless top of the fifth, the Rebels put some distance between themselves and the Warhawks. Kemp Alderman scored on a single by Calvin Harris after Alderman had reached earlier on a single. That’s when Elko walked to score a run, followed by Graham’s ball that flew out of the park.



Hayden Leatherwood was 3-for-3 to pace the Rebels, but seven Ole Miss hitters had at least one hit in the contest. And Elko’s 6 RBIs led the way in that department. Ole Miss had 11 hits to 2 for the Warhawks.



Jack Washburn , the Rebel starter, was the winning pitcher, while ULM starter Cole Cressend (0-1) got the loss.



Ole Miss also sent Mason Nichols , Jackson Kimbrell , and Wes Burton to the mound in the latter stages of this one, and the Warhawks produced no runs off the Rebel relievers.



Ole Miss now heads to Orlando, Florida, for a three-game series against Central Florida this weekend for its first road tests of the season. All three games from John Euliano Park can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Courtesy of OleMissSports