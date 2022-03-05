No. 2 Ole Miss Drops Pitchers Duel 1-0 in Extra Innings

Ole Miss and UCF battled scoreless into the night on Saturday at John Euliano Park, with the Knights coming out on top 1-0 in 12 innings to end the Rebels’ undefeated start to the season.



Despite taking a no decision, starter John Gaddis was exceptional on the mound, holding the Knights scoreless through seven complete with four hits allowed and eight strikeouts. Mason Nichols was also exceptional in relief, providing 2.1 scoreless.



The game got off to a less than auspicious start for Gaddis, surrendering a double to the leadoff batter. However, the Texas native buckled down to escape the jam and from there it was pretty smooth sailing through his outing.



TJ McCants got Ole Miss’ first hit on the board in the fifth. However, the speedy outfielder was cutdown shortly after on a ground ball double play, shutting down the budding momentum.



The Rebels used double plays in the sixth and the seventh themselves, sending the matchup into the late innings with both teams still looking to break through.



After Nichols got the Rebs through nine, Hunter Elliott replaced his fellow freshman with one out in the 10th. Elliott got his two men and came back out for the 11th, with Hayden Leatherwood making a sliding catch in right and firing to Jacob Gonzalez to double off the runner and send the game to the 12th, where UCF got a one-out single to walk things off.



With the series evened, the Rebels and Knights will make one last go around Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. The game can be streamed live through ESPN+ or listened to via the Ole Miss Radio Network.

