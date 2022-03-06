No. 2 Ole Miss Takes the Series from UCF

By Adam Brown

HottyToddy.com Sports Editor

No. 2 Ole Miss claimed the series over the UCF Knights after a 9-1 win on Sunday

Ole Miss’ (10-1) offense put up all nine runs on 15 hits against the Knights pitching staff.

The Rebels jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the second after back-to-back doubles by left fielder Kemp Alderman and catcher Hayden Dunhurst.

Alderman finished the afternoon going 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel surrendered the only run to UCF in the second inning. McDaniel worked 2.1 innings with a run (no earned) on three hits, retired four by strikeouts and two walks.

Ole Miss’ Regan Burford went 3-for-3 at the dish with a run and an RBI. He got on base five times.

In the third inning, Jackson Kimbrell came in out of the bullpen to pick up the win. He tossed 2.2 prior to turning the ball over to Dylan DeLucia for the final four innings to pick up the save.

Ole Miss added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and a three spot in the ninth.

The Rebels second baseman Peyton Chatagnier picked up four RBIS against the Knights.

Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field on Tuesday to take on the Memphis Tigers. Then on Wednesday Alcorn State will roll into Oxford. Both games are set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.

