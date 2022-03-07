Monday, March 7, 2022
Ole Miss’ Graham to have Surgery on his Wrist

By Adam Brown

HottyToddy Sports Editor

No. 2 Ole Miss baseball senior Kevin Graham will undergo surgery on his wrist. 

Graham injuries his wrist on a play at first base on Saturday in 1-0 extra-inning loss to UCF. 

On Monday, a scan revealed a fracture of the scaphoid bone in Graham’s wrist. 

A spokesman with the program said “he will undergo surgery to place a pin in his wrist on Wednesday. 

Graham is expected to return in four weeks. 
Graham had played in all 10-games with a .308 batting average, four home runs, nine runs scored and 17 RBI. 

