Ole Miss’ Graham to have Surgery on his Wrist

By Adam Brown

HottyToddy Sports Editor

No. 2 Ole Miss baseball senior Kevin Graham will undergo surgery on his wrist.



Graham injuries his wrist on a play at first base on Saturday in 1-0 extra-inning loss to UCF.



On Monday, a scan revealed a fracture of the scaphoid bone in Graham’s wrist.



A spokesman with the program said “he will undergo surgery to place a pin in his wrist on Wednesday.



Graham is expected to return in four weeks.

Graham had played in all 10-games with a .308 batting average, four home runs, nine runs scored and 17 RBI.

