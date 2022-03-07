Ole Miss Remains at No. 2 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball comes into the third week of the 2022 season at No. 2 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss (10-1) remained at No. 2 in the nation after taking the series over the UCF Knights. The Rebels suffered their first loss of the season to the Knights on Saturday in a 1-0 extra-inning game.

Ole Miss took the first game on Friday 8-7 as all the runs came on five home runs. Then on Sunday, the Rebels bats returned putting up nine runs on 15 hits.

Ole Miss joins seven other clubs in from the SEC in this weeks Top 25 Poll: Ole Miss (2), Arkansas (3), Vanderbilt (4), Tennessee (10), Florida (11), LSU (12), Georgia (20) and Mississippi State (23).

Ole Miss returns to Swayze to start a five-game homestead that begins with Memphis on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.