Ole Miss Baseball Postpones Tuesday’s Memphis Game

Ole Miss’ Tuesday night midweek game with Memphis has been postponed due to inclement weather forecasted in the Oxford area.



The Rebels and Tigers will now meet on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

Ticket holders will use today’s ticket for the rescheduled date. New tickets will not be issued and mobile tickets will update automatically to reflect the new game date. Ticket refunds will not be issued.



No. 2 Ole Miss will next face off against Alcorn State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network + and the radio call can be heard through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports