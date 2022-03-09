No. 2 Ole Miss Defeats Alcorn State 16-1

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 2 Ole Miss defeated Alcorn State 16-1 on Wednesday night at Swayze Field.

Alcorn State jumped out to an early lead on a home run by Jermel Ford.

Ole Miss (11-1) quickly responded in the first with three runs after five walks to start the inning.

The Rebels starter Jack Washburn didn’t allow a run after the solo home run to the second batter of the game.

Washburn worked three complete innings allowed a run on three hits with four strikeouts to pick up the win.

Second baseman Peyton Chatagnier had a big night in the second inning walked then stole second, third and home all on the same play. In the third, Chatagnier smashed a two-run home run to left.

The Rebels capped off the third inning with five total runs. In the frame, Ole Miss hit three extra-base knocks with two doubles by Tim Elko, Reagan Burford and the home run by Chatagnier.

Chatagnier finished the game going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs.

Alcorn State walked a total of 14 Ole Miss hitters in the game.

In the fourth, Ole Miss scored their final seven runs in the frame.

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Friday to start a three-game series against Oral Roberts. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.