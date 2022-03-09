No. 2 Ole Miss Welcomes Alcorn State into Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 2 Ole Miss baseball team returns to the diamond of Swayze Field on Wednesday night as they play host to the Alcorn State Braves. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (10-1) is coming off of a series victory over the UCF Knights on the weekend. The Rebels took Friday’s and Sunday’s game but dropped a 1-0 decision in the bottom of the 12th. Ole Miss won in a comeback on Friday behind back-to-back-to-back home runs by Peyton Chatagnier, Jacob Gonzalez and Tim Elko. The Rebs cranked out five big flies in the game, with Chatagnier posting multiple home runs for the second time in his career.

On Saturday, against the Knights senior left fielder Kevin Graham hurt his wrist at a play at first in the tenth inning. Graham will undergo surgery to put a pin in his wrist. He is expected to return to the field in four weeks.

Over the weekend, the Rebels bullpen was nothing short of lights out posting a 0.44 ERA over 20 2/3 innings. One of those relievers was newcomer Dylan DeLucia, who threw four shutout innings in the Sunday win over UCF to cut his ERA in more than half from 13.50 to 5.40.



Alcorn State rolls into Oxford with a 0-7 overall record and 0-3 mark in the SWAC.

The Braves are led at the dish by sophomore first baseman Jamaal Green with a .292 average with seven hits and two doubles.

The probable pitching matchup will showcase the arms of right-hander Andrew Meadows for the Braves. Meadows is 0-2 on the season with a 15.26 ERA with 10 walks and six strikeouts. Coach Mike Bianco will turn to right-hander Jack Washburn to take the mound for the red and blue. Washburn is 1-0 on the season with a 1.00 ERA with nine walks and 12 strikeouts.

Prior to 2020, Ole Miss and Alcorn State had never faced off. This season marks the third-straight season the two teams have played.