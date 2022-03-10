No. 2 Ole Miss Welcomes in ORU for a Weekend Series at Swayze

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 2 Ole Miss Baseball returns to the diamond this weekend to play host to Oral Roberts University in the final non-conference weekend. The first pitch of series is set for 1 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (11-1) is coming off a 16-1 victory over Alcorn State on Wednesday night. The Rebels were led by second baseman Peyton Chatagnier in the second inning, walking then stealing second, third and home all on the same play. In the third, Chatagnier smashed a two-run home run to left.

The Rebels drew 14 walks in the game, including the first five batters of the game taking a free pass.

The victory over Alcorn State was the fifth run-rule victory of the season for the Rebels, and the sixth game in which less than the nine regulation innings were played.

Oral Roberts is off to a 9-3 start to the 2022 campaign. The Golden Eagles roll into Oxford after a hard fought 6-4 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles are led by redshirt junior Mac McCroskey with a .479 batting average, with six doubles and two triples on the season.

The probable pitching matchup will showcase the arms of RHP Issac Coffey (Friday), LHP Legend Smith (Saturday) and RHP AJ Archambo (Sunday) on the mound for Oral Roberts. Coach Mike Bianco will shake up the pitching rotation this week as southpaw John Gaddis will move to Friday, RHP Derek Diamond will have the ball on Saturday and right-hander Jack Dougherty will take the mound on Sunday.

This weekend marks the first time the Rebels and Golden Eagles have met since 1982, the only previous meeting. In that four-game series, Ole Miss and Oral Roberts split the four-game series.

Game times are set for Friday at 1 p.m., for Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and can all be streamed on SEC Network +.