Thursday, March 10, 2022
SportsBaseballFeatured

Ole Miss Baseball Moves Up First Pitch on Friday to 1 p.m.

0
104

Due to forecasted weather in the Oxford area for Friday night, Ole Miss’ Friday series opener against Oral Roberts has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT, announced Thursday.

The gates for Friday’s affair will open at 11 a.m. Ticket holders will use current tickets for the rescheduled time. New tickets will not be issued and mobile tickets will update automatically to reflect the new game time.

All three games of the series will be streamed via SEC Network + and the call can be heard on the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous articleOxford Aldermen Select Contractor to Demolish Old RSVP Building for New Park

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles