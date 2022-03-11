Ole Miss’ Hayden Dunhurst Added to Buster Posey Award Watch List

Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst has been named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List that was announced by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.



The 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at the position, Dunhurst was a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award last season after starting 65 games, 59 behind the plate. In addition to a second team all-conference nod, Dunhurst also received All-Newcomer and All-Defensive Team recognition from the SEC.



Dunhurst is one of 76 players named to the watch list, including one of 10 from the Southeastern Conference for the award given annually to the top division one collegiate catcher, the list will be updated to include other candidates until May 4, 2022.



Dunhurst batted .280 for the season, racking up 11 doubles, a pair of triples and seven home runs, posting 43 RBIs with 40 runs scored. One of the most feared arms behind the dish in the country, The junior threw out six runners on the year, registering a .996 fielding percentage with just three errors.



This season, the Carriere, Mississippi, native has played in six games, missing six due to injury. Dunhurst is batting .214 a double, three RBIs and four runs scored and remains one of the most feared arms in the game behind the plate.

Dunhurst and the Rebels return to the diamond Friday as they play out to Oral Roberts for a three-game series. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports