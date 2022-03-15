No. 1 Ole Miss Falls to Southeastern Louisiana

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 1 Ole Miss fell to the Southeastern Louisiana Loins 5-1 on the road on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (13-3) took an early lead in the second inning as TJ McCants scored from second base on a double off the bat of Kemp Alderman for the Rebels lone run.

The Rebels starter Jack Washburn kept Southeastern Louisiana off the board until the second inning. The Loins knotted the game up on a solo home run by Tyler Finke.

Washburn took the loss as he allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out five batters with three walks.

Southeastern Louisiana added three more runs to the board with two in the seventh and one in eighth.

Ole Miss opens SEC play on Thursday on the road against the Auburn Tigers. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.