SEC Network, NFL Network to Televise Ole Miss Pro Day

Ole Miss Football will conduct its 2022 Pro Day on Wednesday, March 23, in front of a live, nationally televised audience.

The SEC Network and NFL Network will provide live coverage of the day beginning at 2 p.m. CT. Analysts Todd McShay and Greg McElroy will offer insight on location. Live reporting of the event will also take place on ESPN and via the Ole Miss social media platforms.

Headlined by expected early draft pick Matt Corral , NFL teams will test and work out 18 former football players during the event, which is closed to the public.

Ole Miss also announced that the 2022 Grove Bowl, set for Saturday, April 23, will be carried on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Kickoff of the annual intrasquad scrimmage is slated for noon CT with Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb and Kris Budden on the call.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports