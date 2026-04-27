Ole Miss defensive end Jonathan Maldonado on defense in spring BY Andy Hodges 1 hour ago FacebookXEmailPrint With Rebels starting to see end of spring practices this week, how the guys stopping the other team have improved. HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES Where Ole Miss Football Players Landed After the NFL Draft Taylor Hodges - April 27, 2026 Pete Golding Evaluates Ole Miss Progress as Spring Practices Near End Taylor Hodges - April 27, 2026 Ole Miss running back Makhi Frazier on choosing Oxford, Rebe’ offense Hotty Toddy News Services - April 27, 2026 Big Weekend in Oxford Keeps Ole Miss in Mix for Top Recruits Taylor Hodges - April 27, 2026 De’Zhaun Stribling Becomes First Round 2 Pick of NFL Draft for San Francisco 49ers Taylor Hodges - April 24, 2026