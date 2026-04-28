Ole Miss Football Sees Decommitment Amid Busy Recruiting Stretch

After another weekend of highly rated recruits coming through Oxford, things looked steady for Ole Miss.

Its top commit, quarterback Keegan Croucher, was back in town and left saying he was “locked in” with the Rebels. He was one of several visitors who made it feel like the class was starting to build real momentum.

Then Tuesday brought a reminder that recruiting never stays quiet for long.

Oxford (Ala.) linebacker Jiyez Flemning announced his decommitment on social media, writing, “After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Mississippi and reopen my recruitment. I’m grateful to the coaches and staff for believing in me, and I have nothing but respect for the program. I wish Ole Miss the best moving forward.”

After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Mississippi and reopen my recruitment. I’m grateful to the coaches and staff for believing in me, and I have nothing but respect for the program. I wish Ole Miss the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/62cCZPTBSh — Jiyez Fleming (@Jiyez_fleming) April 28, 2026

The 6‑foot‑0, 220‑pounder committed last fall after an unofficial visit to see Ole Miss play Arkansas. That was before the coaching change and everything that followed when Lane Kiffin left for LSU.

With Flemning’s decision, the 2027 class sits at seven commitments.

Croucher is the headliner, and defensive linemen Ben’Jarvius Shumaker and Jamarkus Pittman are both highly rated four stars. And we’re only now getting into the heart of official visit season.

More top targets are expected to come off the board soon, and Ole Miss is in the mix for several four stars and a couple five stars. Douglas County (Ga.) safety Adryan Cole is among the visitors headed to Oxford this weekend.

So losing a commitment in late April isn’t a crisis. It happens every cycle. The only real concern would be if it came from someone like Croucher, Shumaker or Pittman.

And only one of those has been mentioned as a possible flip. Based on what Croucher said after his visit, he doesn’t sound like someone going anywhere.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class