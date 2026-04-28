Ole Miss QB Commit Sounds Like the Face of the 2027 Class

The question coming into the weekend was simple enough. With Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana still hanging around, was Ole Miss in any real danger of losing its quarterback commit?

After another trip to Oxford, Keegan Croucher answered that himself.

“My visit to Oxford was great as always,” he told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. That’s not the tone of a kid looking around. That’s a quarterback who has been committed since October and keeps finding reasons to stay that way.

Croucher is Rivals’ No. 4 rated passer and one of the early cornerstones for Pete Golding in the 2027 class. At this point, going to Ole Miss feels routine for him. He said the weekend was mostly about hanging out, having a good time and recruiting the other prospects on campus.

“There was a lot of really good players there this weekend and I feel like we can get them all. I am locked in with Ole Miss. I’m excited to keep recruiting and building this class.”

If you’re looking for signs of a flip, that’s not it. That’s a quarterback acting like the face of a class.

He rattled off the receivers he’s pushing for: “Cade Cooper, Eli Pearl, Alvin Mosley, Brylan Odour, Easton Royal, Tae Walden.” Then he moved to the offensive linemen: “Bryson Hurt, Antonio Berry, Caden Moss. Some others too.”

Croucher thinks the momentum is coming. “I think after the OV season you’ll see a lot of wide receivers commit. I have a pretty good feeling about that. O-linemen too.”

He’s even working on one of the biggest names on the board. “Still working on getting (five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, a teammate of Croucher’s at Baylor School) here too!”

Putting a bow on @Elite11 Atlanta… We take a look at our @247Sports Alpha Dog, four-star quarterback @KeeganCroucher. @247Hudson’s thoughts on his performance, as well as @TomLoy247’s take on his recruitment.@TaylorKorn_ did an outstanding job on this video. pic.twitter.com/uxGjUf5zPH — 247Sports Recruiting (@247recruiting) March 10, 2026

This is not the behavior of a quarterback with one foot out the door. This is someone who sees himself as the recruiter-in-chief for the class. Georgia, Kentucky and Indiana have all tried to stay involved, and that’s expected. A top‑50 national prospect is never going to have a quiet recruitment. But based on what he said after the visit, Ole Miss is still in full control.

Rivals ranks Croucher as the No. 50 overall prospect in the country. He believes Oxford is the place where he can grow into the quarterback he wants to be.

“I think the opportunity to be developed by some of the best coaches in the game, play in a quarterback-friendly offense, and the opportunity to compete right away.”

Anything can happen in recruiting, but the tone coming out of the weekend was clear. If other schools were hoping to shake something loose, they didn’t get it.

Croucher sounds as locked in as he’s ever been, and Ole Miss continues to look like the right fit for him as the 2027 class takes shape.