Ole Miss Baseball Remains No. 1 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss baseball comes into the second week of SEC play as the No. 1 team in the nation by D1Baseball Top 25 Poll.

Ole Miss ( 15-4 , 2-1 SEC) is coming off opening the conference slate by taking two-of-three games from the Auburn Tigers over the weekend.

Against the Tigers, the Rebels scored 33 runs on the Plains of Auburn, Alabama.

This season, coach Mike Bianco’s club has scored 185 runs through 19 games.

Ole Miss joins six other SEC clubs in the this week’s top 25 poll: Ole Miss (1), Arkansas (3), Vanderbilt (4), Tennessee (5), Florida (8), Georgia (17) and LSU (23).

This weekend, Swayze will be the backdrop of a Top five matchup on the diamond as the Tennessee Volunteers come in for a three-game series.

Ole Miss will return to action on Tuesday to start a two-game slate with Memphis. The Rebels will travel to the Bluff City on Tuesday to step between the chalk at AutoZone Park at 6 p.m., then on Wednesday back at Swayze at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network +.