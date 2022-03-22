No. 1 Ole Miss Prepares for a Midweek Series Against Memphis

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 1 Ole Miss begins a home and home series against the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday. The Rebels travel up to the Bluff City to take on the Tigers at AutoZone Park at 6 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN +.

Ole Miss (15-4, 2-1 SEC) is coming off a weekend series win over Auburn. It was the Rebels first series win at Auburn since 2009.



This season, the Rebels have scored 185 runs in 19 games, 11th most in the nation and second most in the SEC. The Rebels’ 9.7 runs per game ranks ninth in college baseball.



Memphis (12-5) enters the series after winning the backend from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.



The Tigers are led at the plate by Jacob Compton and Logan Kohler who are both hitting.348 on the season.

Compton has hit four home runs with 21 RBIs.



The probably pitching matchup will have right hander Jack Washburn on the mound for the Rebels. The Tigers will turn to RHP David Warren on the hill.



The Rebels have faced off with Memphis 154 times, making the Tigers Ole Miss’ fifth-most common opponent and the most common opponent outside of the SEC West.

Ole Miss and Memphis will close the series on Wednesday at Swayze.

