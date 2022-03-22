Ole Miss Football Embarks on Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss football officially returned to the practice field on Tuesday to begin preparing for the upcoming 2022 schedule.

After practice head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media to discuss being on the gridiron.

“Good to be back,” Kiffin said. “Out there on the field with the guys and a lot of enticement with a lot of new guys. It’s kinda like ow it use to be in the fall. “

Prior to practice getting underway, Ole Miss announced the addition of running back Ulysses Bentley IV and Linebacker Khari Coleman. The Rebels are having to fill roles after losing pieces from a season ago.

“We lost our top three production wise running backs from a year ago, “ Kiffin said. “(Bentley) was a very important addition. I think he did some great things at (SMU) when he was healthy. Kinda had some Devin Singletary types of runs and stuff.”

Ole Miss is coming into the 2022 season after a 10-2 regular season mark and a Sugar Bowl birth and 10-3 overall last season.

“Every season and team is new and we have kinda put that behind us,” Kiffin said. “(Baylor) was a difficult game.”

Coming into the spring the Rebels are going to be looking to find a replacement for quarterback Matt Corral who is headed to the NFL. Kiffin and his staff have three quarterbacks in Luke Altymer, Kinkead Dent and USC transfer Jaxson Dart.

“All three guys will have a chance,” Kiffin said. “Always in these things, it would be best for it to be early from the standpoint of the team and everybody knowing, but we’re not going to rush it. These things have gone on forever, we ideally never want it to go into the season when they’re playing. That’s never ideal, but that’s even happened once. So, you gotta try to make the right decision and the more time, the more input, the more information going on. We don’t have preseason games, so the more you can get, the better, so you need to be patient sometimes.”