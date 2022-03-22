Ole Miss Football Set to Open 2022 Spring Practice

Ole Miss will hit the practice fields to officially open 2022 spring football drills on Tuesday.

Spring practice will culminate with the annual Grove Bowl, presented by Mississippi HomeCare, on Saturday, April 23. Kickoff of the intrasquad scrimmage is set for noon CT and will be televised by SEC Network+.

Saturday spring practices (March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16) will be open to the public and will be held inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Gates for the open practice will open at 11:30 a.m., with the practice set to begin approximately at noon. Seating will be available in the south grandstand

Ole Miss Football will conduct its 2022 Pro Day this Wednesday in front of a live, nationally televised audience. The SEC Network and NFL Network will provide live coverage of the day beginning at 2 p.m. CT. Analysts Todd McShay and Greg McElroy will offer insight on location. Live reporting of the event will also take place on ESPN and via the Ole Miss social media platforms. Headlined by expected early draft pick Matt Corral , NFL teams will test and work out 18 former football players during the event, which is closed to the public.

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels head into the 2022 campaign looking to ride the wave of momentum from last year’s historic season after a 10-3 record; the first 10-win regular season in school history. The Rebels finished the season ranked No. 11 in both the AP and AFCA Coaches Poll and registered a perfect 7-0 mark at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, its first undefeated season at home since 1992.

Looking to replace 33 letterwinners, including 14 total starters, Kiffin and the Rebels turned to the transfer portal to help strengthened its roster for 2022. Ole Miss currently has the No. 1 ranked transfer class according to 247Sports and will have 13 portal transfers taking part in spring ball.

