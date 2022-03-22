UM Department of Modern Languages to Host Francophone Film Festival

The University of Mississippi Department of Modern Languages will host the Francophone Film Festival starting on March 25, on campus at Lamar Hall at 6:30 p.m.

French faculty and students, including from Oxford High School, began organizing Les Voix de la Jeunesse festival last semester. The title, translating “voices of youth,” reflects the theme of the festival due to each film’s common trait.

They’ve received a nationally competitive grant from The French-American Cultural Exchange in Education and the Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting French-American innovative cultural and educational projects. The university was one of the 35 universities that received the grant.

Since 2016, this is the second time the department has received the grant. It’s contributed through FACE Foundation’s Albertine Cinémathèque program through the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States, the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée and the Fonds Culturel Franco-Américain.

“The team has worked hard and can’t wait to introduce a series of Francophone films to our community,” said French Professor, Dr. Sara Wellman. “We are grateful for the additional support provided by the Croft Institute for International Studies and the Department of Modern Languages.”

The festival will introduce six films for the next three weeks of all genres, including drama, romance, comedy and more.

“This is a truly inclusive event, open to film buffs and moviegoers alike in our community, who can finally see a movie together in a theater like we did pre-pandemic,” said French Professor, Dr. Anne Quinney. “We are fortunate to have local experts on the films’ themes to provide brief introductions. All of our films are subtitled and we’re using the recently-renovated classrooms in Lamar with comfortable seating and state-of-the-art equipment so we expect a great turnout.”

All films begin at 6:30 p.m. at Lamar Hall.

For more information or would like to see the trailers visit umml.link/frenchfilms.

Staff report