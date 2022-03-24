Festivals to Deliver Big Sounds, Big Names to N.O., Oxford and Memphis

By Madalyn Dudley

IMC Student

Courtesy of Buku website

Anyone looking to add a touch of adrenaline to the spring semester can find it over the next month at major music festivals in Memphis, Oxford, and New Orleans.

The BUKU Music and Art Project in New Orleans hits this weekend with entertainment on Friday and Saturday. Though it’s only a two-day event, festival goers have several opportunities to see their favorite artists because the shows go all night long.

The lineup features Tyler the Creator, Tame Impala, Trippie Redd and other indie, electronic and hip-hop artists. The festival aims to paint a modern industrialist vibe by coating the French Quarter with millennial concert goers. A two-day pass to the festival is $120 and can be bought here.

Coming next is the 25th Double Decker Festival, which will take place on the Square on April 22-23. Musicians will play on various stages while art and food vendors set up around them.

This year’s feature artist is country singer Brett Young, who will perform on Friday at 9 p.m. following performances from the Wilkins Sisters and 49 Winchester. The festival will continue on Saturday with both musical acts as well as fun additions such as the Best Dressed Pet contest.

Double Decker is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://doubledeckerfestival.com/.

A week later, Memphis is home to the Beale Street Music Festival from April 29 to May 1. Beale Street is held each year at the Memphis fairgrounds to create the feel of large field festivals such as Coachella.

Three-day tickets start at $175, but with that price comes a stellar lineup. The festival will feature artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne and Van Morrison.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://memphisinmay.org/events/beale-street-music-festival/.