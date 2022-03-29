No. 10 Ole Miss’ Offense Hits Five Home Runs in the 20-3 Over North Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 10 Ole Miss defeated North Alabama 20-3 in seven innings on Tuesday night at Swayze Field.

Ole Miss’ (17-7, 2-4 SEC) offense hit five home runs and a total of nine extra-base knocks against the Lions.

In the first inning, Peyton Chatagnier delivered the first that got the Rebels on the board first.

Ole Miss’ starter Jack Washburn made quick work of UNA in the first inning. He worked around a base hit and retired the next three.

North Alabama (6-17) got on the board as they scored on an RBI ground out.

The Rebels added two runs in the second after a two-run smash by Calvin Harris.

The offense would tack on five more runs in the third that was capped off by doubles by Tim Elko, Hayden Leatherwood and Harris.

Washburn () picked up the win after working three complete innings allowed a run on three hits and struck out four sluggers.

Ole Miss added nine runs in the fourth capped off by home runs by Jacob Gonzalez and Justin Bench.

Harris finished the game going 3-for-4 at the dish with a home run, double and five RBIs.

Head coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen in the fourth and brought in Mason Nichols. Nichols tossed an inning retired two-by-strikeout and allowed a walk.

Nichols turned the ball over to Wes Burton in the fifth.

The Lions hit a two-run home run off the bat of Austin Thrasher that cut the lead 17-3 in the fifth.

Burton worked 0.2 innings surrendered two runs on a hit, walked three and recorded a strikeout. Drew McDaniel came into pitch in the fifth. McDaniel worked a 1.1 inning against UNA allowing a hit with four strikeouts.

In the fifth, John Kramer smashed a home run to right field that started a two-run inning.

Right-hander Logan Savell made an appearance on the mound in the seventh out of the bullpen. Savell closed the game out on the UNA Lions by retiring all three sluggers he faced in order.

Ole Miss pitchers struck out a total of 13 Lion sluggers on the night.

Ole Miss returns to SEC play on Friday night as they travel up to the Blue Grass State and take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game series tilt. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network +.