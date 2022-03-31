Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart Discusses Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

On Thursday following practice, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart met with the media for the first time.

Dart came to Ole Miss after playing one season at the University of Southern California. Last season, he passed for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games with the Trojans.

“It was really hard to leave (USC),” Dart said. “The bonds and connections with my teammates, my friends. Leaving those guys was hard, but it’s what was best for me.”

Dart added, “For me to achieve my goals for the future.”

For Dart the decision to come to Ole Miss was about the production of the offense.

“Hearing about it on the news when I was playing at SC and watching highlights and then meeting with the coaches,” he said. “I loved how electric the offense is and it’s super quarterback friendly.”

Along with Dart arriving in Oxford, he brought fellow USC teammate tight end Michael Trigg to play for the Rebels.

“That’s my brother,” Dart said. (Trigg) came into USC a little bit later than me, but right off the bat when we got to meet each other we became super close.”

Dart and Luke Altymer are competing to become the starter for next season.

“We have the same goals in mind and it’s competition and brings the best out of both of us,” Dart said. “Its going to push up and help us become better players hopefully.”

The Rebels are in the midst of the second week of spring practice and Dart’s picking up the new system.

“Obviously it’s new stuff for me,” he said. “Last week we come in and the first three days with new things that I haven’t ran before. Just getting the reps, that helps. If I compare myself from last spring to this spring, I feel like I am a lot further ahead and my knowledge of the game.”

Dart added that new offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has done a great job with helping the quarterbacks learn the defenses more.

“Just meeting with him has been an easy transition for me,” Dart said.

Looking ahead to this 2022 season with the players that Ole Miss will have on offense.

“We have a lot of really good players,” Dart said. “(Jonathan) Mingo has been a big one to me as a leader. He is a guy coming into this next draft class kind of fling under the radar and going to make a big name for himself.”

Dart and the Rebels close spring practice on April 23 with the annual Grove Bowl.