No. 10 Ole Miss Prepares to Face Kentucky on the Diamond

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 10 Ole Miss Baseball team returns to action on Friday as they head to the Bluegrass State to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a three-game SEC series tilt. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (17-7, 2-4 SEC) enters the weekend after a 20-3 victory over North Alabama on Tuesday night. The Rebels belted five home runs in the game, matching its season-high. Among the big flies were the first of the season for Calvin Harris and Justin Bench.

This season, Ole Miss has hit a total of 41 home runs.

Harris returned to the lineup against North Alabama after recovering from an injury in which he missed 19 days. He is hitting .571 on the season.

Kentucky rolls into the series with a 17-9 overall record and a 2-4 mark in conference action. The Wildcats took the backend of the series from Georgia last weekend before falling to Eastern Kentucky 6-3 during the midweek.

The Wildcats are led at the plate by Chase Estep with a .400 average.

The probable pitching matchup will showcase the right-handed arm of Dylan DeLucia on Friday. Coach Mike Bianco has not released who will take the hill for the Rebels on Saturday and Sunday. The Wildcats are TBA for Friday and have RHP Darren Williams and LHP Tyler Bosma on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Rebels are seeking to earn series wins in the first two SEC road trips of the season for the first time since 2010 after taking two of three games at Auburn. Ole Miss is looking to end a recent run of losing results in recent years to the Wildcats, dropping four of the last five games to Kentucky.

Game times for this series are set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT, Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and Sunday at noon. All games can be streamed on SEC Network+.