Daffodils Sale Raises $2,300 for Doctors Without Borders Efforts in Ukraine

The Taylor Flower Patch, Chicory Market and the Wise Women community group teamed up recently to help raise money for Doctors Without Borders and its relief efforts in Ukraine.

Taylor Flower Patch sold fresh daffodils that he and his wife Jenni, grew on their farm in front of Chicory Market last week.

The fundraiser raised $2,300 for Doctors Without Borders.

According to its website, DWB has teams in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus. Teams are prepared for a range of scenarios including surgical care, emergency medicine and mental health support.

Staff report