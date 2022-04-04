Monday, April 4, 2022
FeaturedNews & Views

Daffodils Sale Raises $2,300 for Doctors Without Borders Efforts in Ukraine

0
203
The Taylor Flower Patch, Chicory Market and the Wise Women community group teamed up recently to help raise money for Doctors Without Borders and its relief efforts in Ukraine. Photo provided

The Taylor Flower Patch, Chicory Market and the Wise Women community group teamed up recently to help raise money for Doctors Without Borders and its relief efforts in Ukraine.

Taylor Flower Patch sold fresh daffodils that he and his wife Jenni, grew on their farm in front of Chicory Market last week.

The fundraiser raised $2,300 for Doctors Without Borders.

According to its website, DWB has teams in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus. Teams are prepared for a range of scenarios including surgical care, emergency medicine and mental health support.

Staff report

Previous articleFree Easter Egg Dying Party Sunday
Next articleOle Miss Climbs to No. 9 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles