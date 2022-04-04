Ole Miss Climbs to No. 9 in Latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss jumps one spot in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll as college baseball moves into the first week of April.

Ole Miss (19-8, 4-5 SEC) comes into the week climbing from No. 10 in the nation to No. 9 after taking the series at Kentucky over the weekend.

The diamond Rebels won Friday night’s game 2-1 and Sunday’s 10-1. Kentucky evened the series on Saturday with a 9-2 victory. Last week, Ole Miss went 3-1 overall with a victory over North Alabama on Tuesday.

In the series victory over Kentucky, Ole Miss hit three home runs on Sunday. The Rebels have belted a total of 44 home runs on the season. Senior captain Tim Elko leads the way with 11.

Ole Miss joins five other SEC members in this week’s poll. Tennessee is No. 1 in the nation, Arkansas (2), Ole Miss (9), Georgia (14), Vanderbilt (16) and LSU (19).

Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Tuesday as they travel to Pearl, MS, to take on Southern Miss. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. The Rebels return to Swayze on Friday to start a three-game series with the Alabama Crimson Tide.