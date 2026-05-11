Rebels in MLB: How Former Ole Miss Baseball Players Are Faring In The Pros

Ole Miss players are scattered all across professional baseball right now, from big‑league bullpens and lineups to High‑A rotations, and plenty of them are off to interesting starts.

With the season settling in and roles taking shape, here’s a look at how every former Rebel is performing as of May 11.

MLB

Drew Pomeranz | Pitcher | Los Angeles Angels

Record: 0-3 ERA: 7.71 G: 16 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 14.0 K: 12 BB: 7 WHIP: 1.71

Nick Fortes | Catcher | Tampa Bay Rays

AVG: .283 AB: 99 H: 28 R: 7 2B: 5 3B: 0 HR: 1 RBI: 8 BB: 2 SB: 0 OPS: .681

Ryan Rolison | Pitcher | Chicago Cubs

Record: 3-0 ERA: 4.00 G: 7 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 9.0 K: 10 BB: 4 WHIP: 1.22

Gunnar Hoglund | Pitcher | Athletics

Note: Hoglund has been on the injured list since March 23 with a sprained right knee. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day on April 7.

James McArthur | Pitcher | Kansas City Royals

Note: McArthur has been on the 60-day injured list since March 25 with right elbow inflammation.

Minor Leagues

Jacob Gonzalez | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

AVG: .281 AB: 139 H: 39 R: 30 2B: 7 3B: 1 HR: 10 RBI: 36 BB: 28 SB: 6 OPS: .989

Jacob Waguespack | Pitcher | Nashville Sounds (AAA Milwaukee)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 2.25 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 1 IP: 16.0 K: 23 BB: 11 WHIP: 1.19

Cooper Johnson | Catcher | Round Rock Express (AAA Texas)

AVG: .208 AB: 77 H: 16 R: 6 2B: 4 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 11 BB: 9 SB: 0 OPS: .633

Doug Nikhazy | Pitcher | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 12.71 G: 5 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 17 K: 17 BB: 10 WHIP: 2.35

Brandon Johnson | Pitcher | Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA Kansas City)

Record: 0-1 ERA: 6.50 G: 16 GS: 0 SV: 3 IP: 18 K: 21 BB: 18 WHIP: 1.94

Kemp Alderman | Outfielder | Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA Miami)

AVG: .287 AB: 129 H: 37 R: 25 2B: 4 3B: 1 HR: 6 RBI: 17 BB: 13 SB: 5 OPS: .843

Tim Elko | Infielder | Charlotte Knights (AAA Chicago AL)

Note: Elko has been on the injured list since March 17.

Dylan DeLucia | Pitcher | Akron RubberDucks (AA Cleveland)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 8.41 G: 6 GS: 6 SV: 0 IP: 20.1 K: 24 BB: 13 WHIP: 2.16

Calvin Harris | Catcher | Birmingham Barons (AA Chicago AL)

AVG: .212 AB: 66 H: 14 R: 8 2B: 3 3B: 0 HR: 2 RBI: 13 BB: 12 SB: 1 OPS: .677

Xavier Rivas | Pitcher | Somerset Patriots (AA New York AL)

Record: 1-2 ERA: 5.40 G: 6 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 18.1 K: 26 BB: 13 WHIP: 1.53

Derek Diamond | Pitcher | Altoona Curve (AA Pittsburgh)

Note: Diamond has been on the injured list since April 2 and has yet to appear in 2026.

Josh Mallitz | Pitcher | San Antonio Missions (AA San Diego)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 18.56 G: 4 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 5.1 K: 4 BB: 6 WHIP: 3.19

Jackson Ross | Infielder | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Note: Ross was assigned to the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks to open the 2026 season. He has yet to make an appearance.

Drew McDaniel | Pitcher | Winston-Salem Dash (High-A Chicago AL)

Record: 0-3 ERA: 5.32 G: 7 GS: 7 SV: 0 IP: 22.0 K: 18 BB: 12 WHIP: 1.41

Riley Maddox | Pitcher | Wilmington Blue Rocks (High-A Washington)

Record: 1-3 ERA: 4.35 G: 7 GS: 7 SV: 0 IP: 31.0 K: 28 BB: 12 WHIP: 1.35

Sam Tookoian | Pitcher | Tri-City Dust Devils (High-A Los Angeles AL)

Record: 0-0 ERA: 3.00 G: 9 GS: 0 SV: 4 IP: 9.0 K: 12 BB: 3 WHIP: 0.89

Luke Hill | Infielder | Lake County Captains (High-A Cleveland)

AVG: .214 AB: 70 H: 15 R: 10 2B: 1 3B: 0 HR: 5 RBI: 16 BB: 17 SB: 2 OPS: .817

Patrick Galle | Pitcher | Peoria Chiefs (High-A St. Louis)

Record: 2-0 ERA: 2.13 G: 10 GS: 0 SV: 2 IP: 12.2 K: 19 BB: 11 WHIP: 1.26

Mason Nichols | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (A Tampa Bay)

Record: 0-2 ERA: 3.78 G: 11 GS: 0 SV: 4 IP: 16.2 K: 22 BB: 8 WHIP: 1.26

Will McCausland | Pitcher | Hill City Howlers (A Cleveland)

Record: 1-1 ERA: 4.22 G: 6 GS: 1 SV: 0 IP: 21.1 K: 32 BB: 10 WHIP: 1.17

Mason Morris | Pitcher | Daytona Tortugas (A Cincinnati)

Record: 1-2 ERA: 3.52 G: 5 GS: 4 SV: 0 IP: 23.0 K: 24 BB: 18 WHIP: 1.35

Connor Spencer | Pitcher | South Bend Cubs (High-A Chicago NL)

Note: Spencer was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round last summer. He has been placed on the full season injured list for the 2026 season.

Brayden Jones | Pitcher | Charleston RiverDogs (A Tampa Bay)

Note: Jones was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round last summer. He was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 26 to open the 2026 season.

Cole Tolbert | Pitcher | Salem RidgeYaks (A Boston)

Note: Tolbert was placed on the injured list on April 2 to open the 2026 season.

Kyler Carmack | Pitcher | Clearwater Threshers (A Philadelphia)

Note: Carmack was placed on the 60-day injured list on March 22 to open the 2026 season.

Jack Dougherty | Pitcher | Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (A Minnesota)