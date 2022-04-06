Ole Miss Tight End Michael Trigg on Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg arrived in Oxford with former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart in January.

“(Mississippi) has been great, honestly,” Trigg said. “It’s kind of different coming from Cali, but it’s a great place so I can focus and lock in.”

Trigg played last season for the Trojans as he pulled in seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in four games.

And his friendship with Dart goes back to before signing day.

“When I was in high school, Jaxson hit me up late in the recruiting,” Trigg said. “Our first fall practice we connected on a long ball between three different people. Ever since then we have always been on the same page.”

The Rebels have been preparing for the upcoming 2022 season over the last two weeks during spring practice.

“(The adjustment) has been pretty good,” Trigg said. “With the new offensive analyst Dane (Stevens) we have been implementing some USC spread stuff.”

When Trigg decided to go to USC to play football, he committed to John David Baker.

“I am very familiar with coach Baker,” Trigg said.

Trigg has been getting help from Cassey Kelly with the transition to the SEC.

“It has been wonderful,” Trigg said. “Coming from USC I didn’t have to block as much and moving to the SEC I am more in the trenches. With Cassey helping me its prefect.”

Trigg added that he felt like a tight end needs to be able to block.

On Saturday, during the scrimmage inside the Vaught, Trigg pulled in some impressive grabs.

“I know that I had one vertical when Jaxson put the ball on the linebackers head,” he said. “That’s what we practice.”

Trigg added that he and Dart will go to the indoor practice facility and work on those types of plays.