Ole Miss Falls to Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss suffered a 7-3 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Ole Miss’ (19-12, 4-8 SEC) starter Josh Washburn settled in after allowing one run in the first to the Crimson Tide.

Alabama took an early 1-0 advantage in the first as Jim Jarvis comes into score on a double by Zane Denton.

In the third, Alabama added two more runs after a two-out double by Andrew Pinckney and a hit by pitch to Bryce Eblin both scored on a double by Dominic Tamez.

Washburn worked 3.0 innings surrendered three runs on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Head coach Mike Bianco brought Derek Diamond into the game from the bull pen. Diamond put up zeros in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames.

The Rebels captain Tim Elko delivered a two-run bomb in the sixth that scored Justin Bench and brought Ole Miss within one run by a score of 3-2.

In the seventh, Alabama’s Tommy Seidl hit a towering home run off the scoreboard in left.

Ole Miss’ designated hitter Kemp Alderman smashed a ball into the parking lot in left.

The Crimson Tide tacked on one more run off the bat of Pinckney with a solo home run in the eighth. Pinckney finished the game going 2-for-4 with a home run, double and a RBI.

Diamond tossed 4.1 innings allowed two runs on two hits while striking out five on the afternoon.

Ole Miss turned to Riley Maddox in the eighth and worked a frame before handing the ball to Dylan DeLucia in the ninth with an out.

The Crimson Tide added two runs in the ninth off the bat of Dent to make it 7-3 Alabama.

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday as they play host to Murray State. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network +.