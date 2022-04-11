No. 25 Ole Miss Host Murray State on the Diamond

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 25 Ole Miss returns to the diamond of Swayze Field on Tuesday as they welcome in Murray State. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m. for the annual kids’ day game that can be streamed on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (19-12) steps outside of the conference slate for this midweek action. The Rebels look to bounce back from last week going 0-4 with a loss to Southern Miss and being swept by Alabama over the weekend.

Against Alabama the Rebels scored 17 runs over the weekend with a total of eight home runs in the series. The Rebels captain Tim Elko leads the club with 13 home runs and Jacob Gonzalez is right behind him with 10.

Kemp Alderman had the biggest blast of the weekend, hitting a solo bomb 481 feet into the left field parking lot at Swayze Field. It was the longest home run hit by a Rebel by more than 25 feet since Ole Miss began using TrackMan date in 2018.

Ole Miss dropped down to No. 25 in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll.

Murray State rolls into town with a 15-15 overall record and a 1-8 mark in Ohio Valley Conference. Murray State got swept over the weekend by Southeast Missouri.

This season, Murray State is led at the dish by Jake Slunder with a .336 average with three home runs, five triples, two doubles and 18 RBI.

As a club, they hit .270 on the season.

Fans will see Drew McDaniel take the mound for the Rebels. Murray State will send right-hander Ryan Fender.

Ole Miss has won each of the last seven matchups with Murray State and has won 20 of 24 meetings overall, all in Oxford.

