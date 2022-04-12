Missing Little Church Model Returned

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The little wooden church was stolen Thursday and then returned Monday afternoon. Photo by Kaye Bryant

Whether it was Divine intervention or someone with a guilty conscience, Kaye Bryant is just glad to have her little church back.

Late last week, someone stole a wooden model of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church that was created by Bryant’s close friend, 94-year-old Pat Haley. She said the model disappeared from her front porch and took to social media and the Oxford Police Department to help find her beloved church.

On Monday, Hotty Toddy News ran a story about Bryant’s church. A few hours later, Bryant said she was taking out her garbage when she spotted the church laying on the ground between her and her neighbor’s house.

“There is no way this heavy wooden church could have gotten behind that wall even in a tornado,” Bryant said. “I don’t care who did it I am just thankful it was returned this Holy Week before Easter.”