Ole Miss Football Starts Week Four of Spring Practice

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Tuesday following the start of the fourth week of spring practice.

On Saturday the Rebels returned inside the Vaught for practice, dealing with injuries.

“A lot of injuries for whatever the reason, especially [at] offensively skilled positions,” Kiffin said. “That affected production in the scrimmage.”

Kiffin added that the receivers and tight ends should also be back soon after dealing with injuries.

Coming into the 2022 season the defense has been very active in camp.

“Depth-wise, our defensive line is by far the best it has been since we’ve been here,” Kiffin said. “One of the things we have said since day one that needed to be fixed. I do feel good about that position.”

On the defensive line the Rebels have added JJ Pegues from Auburn. He played his high school ball for the Oxford Chargers.

“I didn’t know JJ when we first got here. He has great energy and is awesome to be around,” Kiffin said. “We lost a lot of really neat kids in that last class; a lot of energy and what we say, juice positivity. It’s really cool that we knew he was a good player, but to get that too.”

Kiffin has added new pieces to this year’s team and they have jelled with the players.

“We have hired a lot of guys that we are excited about,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss will hold its annual Grove Bowl on April 23 at noon to close out spring practice.