Pete Golding Evaluates Ole Miss Progress as Spring Practices Near End

Ole Miss enters its final week of spring practices with plenty of work left to do, according to new coach Pete Golding.

Golding spoke Monday about what goals are left to be accomplished, as well as the development of key players and position groups. He also addressed the current situation regarding offensive tackle Carius Curne, one of the Rebels’ biggest transfer portal additions this offseason.

Here’s everything he said.

Pete Golding, Head Coach

Opening Statement…

It was an awesome weekend, especially with Meet the Rebels. The turnout from our fans was unbelievable. Our players stayed late signing autographs for kids, and that was a great experience—not just for the fans, but for our players too. Sometimes they lose sight of how much that means. To see that kind of crowd on a Saturday morning, with Double Decker going on and a big baseball series against Georgia, was special. Then to cap it off Sunday with Malloy and the golf team finishing the way they did—just incredible. A lot of people counted them out, and they proved everyone wrong. As for us, we’re in the final week of spring. It’s been good, but we’re nowhere near where we need to be. We’ve got about 50 new players learning schemes on both sides of the ball. We’ve also incorporated special teams over the last 10 days to evaluate who can contribute there. We mocked a game week last week, which helped from a routine standpoint. Now we need to play more football—more situational work, more competitive periods, and really put guys in tough spots to see how they respond. We’ll finish Thursday, then finals start next week and the players will get a short break. Overall, it’s been a productive spring. We’ve stayed relatively healthy, and the guys are competing.

On Carius Curne’s weekend arrest…

That’s a legal matter, and we’re still gathering information. I can’t speak on it right now. We’ll let the process play out.

On offensive tackles development this spring…

That position still needs work. Garrison has done a solid job rotating guys, and we’ve moved players around to evaluate different combinations. Guys like Enoch, Tommy, and Torres have shown flashes of being able to play winning football in the SEC. The key now is consistency. Torres has had a really solid spring, and we need him to keep developing and leading. Overall, there’s talent there, but we’ve got to get more consistent across the board.

On De’Zhaun Stribling getting drafted…

Stribling is an unbelievable person. His work ethic, leadership, and preparation created real value for him. The tape speaks for itself, but when teams got to know who he is, it made him even more appealing. He’s stronger than people think, has elite speed, and brings a high football IQ. I told people there’s no way you miss on a guy like that—he makes your organization better from day one.

On Zxavian Harris not getting drafted…

He loves football and has a great skill set. Free agency can actually be beneficial because it allows him to find the right scheme and fit. He’s versatile and has a bright future. Now it’s about continuing to develop and getting in the right environment.

On defensive secondary’s development this spring…

We’ve got guys playing well. Dorian is back and had a big pick-six in a two-minute drill. Sharif is playing at a high level, and Jonell is improving each day—especially physically. Kite has been more consistent lately, and we’ve challenged him to lead. Squirrel has a high ceiling but needs to bring consistency every day. Overall, we have size, speed, and talent in that room. Now it’s about development and accountability.

On new Rebels Edwin Joseph and Tony Mitchell…

Edwin brings experience, instincts, and versatility. He can cover, has range, and fits our system well. We knew some guys wouldn’t be available in the spring, but they’ve been in meetings and building a foundation. The focus now is getting them game-ready over the summer. Tony Mitchell has transitioned well to linebacker. He’s athletic, physical, and gives us versatility in coverage. He’s also contributed on special teams and is working his way into a defensive role.

On Jehiem Oatis…

He’s been solid. His body is where it needs to be, and he’s using his hands well. He’s a naturally gifted player. The biggest thing is consistency—how good does he want to be every day? He’s improved there, and that needs to continue.

On building team chemistry with so much roster turnover…

Building chemistry starts with who you bring into the locker room. If players have the same mindset—tough, competitive, and focused on winning—they’ll come together naturally. We’ve got a strong nucleus returning, and that helps. The systems are already established, so new players can learn from guys who’ve been here. Authenticity matters. Players can tell if something is forced. Our staff is close, and that carries over to the team.

On first spring practices as head coach…

The biggest adjustment is the calendar. There are more responsibilities—fundraising, events, managing the whole roster—but coaching is still coaching. You’re still developing players, holding them accountable, and helping them grow. The scope is bigger, but the mission is the same.

On current quarterbacks…

We’ll evaluate that position more closely after spring. You have to remove emotion and look at production, decision-making, and consistency. That position is about not losing games—protecting the ball and making smart decisions. We’ll assess everything next week and determine the depth chart moving forward.

One leaderships and accountability…

We have strong leaders, but they’re still young. It’s about making good decisions and understanding what’s at stake. There’s a core group that wants to win and increase their value. That mindset is important for accountability across the team.

On being a target…

When you win, you fight complacency and become a target. Teams circle you on the schedule. Our focus is on daily development—not looking ahead to big games. If we prepare the right way and don’t beat ourselves, we’ll have a chance. Most games are lost, not won. That’s the mindset—we have to play clean, disciplined football every day.

Closing statement…