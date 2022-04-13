Visit Oxford Looking for Volunteers for 25th Double Decker Arts Festival

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The 25th Double Decker Arts Festival is less than two weeks away and organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the popular event.

Volunteers must be 16 years old or older and shifts are three hours long.

“The festival is a great success each year with the assistance of our volunteers,” said Jessica Lynch with Visit Oxford.

Oxford’s biggest art and music festival returns April 22-23 after being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Taking its name from the town’s authentic double-decker bus imported from England in 1994, the two-day festival has become a regional tourist attraction that brings in visitors from hundreds of miles away. Yet, it has also managed to retain the local festival vibe, and it’s still a place where people come each year to see familiar friendly faces, listen to great music, buy some one-of-a-kind art and sample Oxford’s well-known food offerings.

There are still several volunteer slots available for Saturday, April 23, particularly in the Kids’ Fair area, the merchandise booth and for general floater volunteers.

Click here to sign up to volunteer at Double Decker.

Music, art and food for all

The weekend kicks off with music on the Ole Miss Student Activities Association stage on Friday, April 22 at 6:15 p.m. with the headliner being country crooner, and former Ole Miss baseball pitcher, Brett Young.

On Saturday a full day of music with bands and performers including Happy Landing, Maggie Rose, Mavis Staples and more taking the stage. The headliner this year will be The Revivalists.

In addition to music, there will be more than 140 art vendors from around the region and dozens of food vendors.

But before food, music and art on Saturday, visitors can get a healthy start to their Double Decker day with the annual Spring Run 5K and 10K runs and the Kids Fun Run, presented by Oxford Orthopedics Sports Medicine and the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Double Decker, visit https://doubledeckerfestival.com/.