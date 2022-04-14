No. 25 Ole Miss Takes Series Opener from South Carolina

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 25 Ole Miss takes the opening game of the series 9-1 over South Carolina.

Ole Miss’ (21-12, 5-8 SEC) belted two home runs by TJ McCants, Reagan Burford.

The Rebels starter Dylan DeLucia was electric on the mound by keeping the Gamecock sluggers guessing at the plate.

Ole Miss got on the scoreboard in the second inning as McCants delivered a towering two-run home run to right. Kemp Alderman crossed the plate.



In the third inning, the Rebels added three more runs on a three-run home run by Burford.

Ole Miss’ captain Tim Elko brought Justin Bench into score in the fourth. Kevin Graham brought in the seventh run of the night on a sac fly to right that scored Jacob Gonzalez.

DeLucia kept South Carolina quite throughout the night only allowing four hits through the sixth inning.

DeLucia had seven shutout frames against South Carolina.

The Rebels added two runs in the eighth off the bats of Bench who brought Burford home and Elko brought Peyton Chatagnier in to score the ninth run of the game.

Bench finished the game going 3-for-5 with a run and a RBI.

South Carolina scratched for a run in the home half of the eighth.

DeLucia finished the night tossing 7.2 innings with one run, six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Coach Mike Bianco made the call to the bullpen in the eighth inning for Matt Parenteau to finish the game.

Ole Miss will look to take the series on Friday at 6 p.m. CT and can be streamed on on SEC Network+.





