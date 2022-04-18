Ole Miss Baseball Welcomes in SEMO

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to Swayze on Tuesday night to play host to the Southeast Missouri RedHawks that opens a four-game home stand. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (21-14, 5-10 SEC) is coming off a heartbreaking series loss to South Carolina on the road.

The Rebels captain Tim Elko hit his 15th home run of the season on Friday night.

SEMO rolls into Oxford with a 24-10 overall record and an 8-4 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference. The RedHawks dropped the series to Tennessee Tech over the weekend.

Southeast Missouri has three batters hitting over .340 on the season all led by Tyler Wilber with a .368 average and 13 home runs with 48 RBIs.

As a club, SEMO has a .277 average through 34 games.

Fans will see right-hander Drew McDaniel on the hill for the Rebels. McDaniel has a 3-1 record in 20.2 innings of work. He has a 5.66 ERA with striking out 30 sluggers while walking 12 on the season. SEMO has not announced a starter for this game.

This will be the 20th meeting all-time between the two teams, all in Oxford. Ole Miss has won eight straight matchups with the Redhawks.